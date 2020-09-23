To the editor:
This is in response to Vicki Cohen who wrote that Joe Biden is not a practicing Catholic as he is “pro-abortion” and this has prevented him from receiving Holy Eucharist. (“A ‘practicing Catholic?’ Not quite,” Voice of the public, Sept. 10)
Cohen asks “How can Biden love God when he doesn’t want to protect life?”
There are many Catholics who go up to receive the Holy Eucharist who are undeserving; the difference is they choose to keep their sins and their feelings about some church rules quiet. I bring that up to say that no one is perfect or without sin, and I am sure Biden wrestles with his conscience on the topic of abortion.
He knows it will lose him votes, but at least he’s honest about it. More importantly, Biden does not support the killing of babies, he supports a women’s right to choose what to do with her body.
Woman have fought for the right to vote, the right to work, so why can’t they choose what they want to do with their body? Would you prefer that a woman, or young girl, who has been raped, carry a baby for nine months and relive that pain every day?
Would you prefer a woman or young girl hide their pregnancy and then give birth and put it the newborn in the toilet?
It amazes me that you think voting for Trump is voting for a man who is “pro-life.” This is the same president who has needlessly allowed, and never grieved for, the deaths of 200,000+ Americans from a virus that he purposely downplayed. When asked about all those deaths, he has stated, “it is what it is.”
He has instigated cases of racism and police brutality. He has encouraged people to arm themselves and shoot protesters, and yet you think he cares about the unborn? Trump uses the anti-abortion platform as a way to get votes.
Biden supports women, and in supporting women, that also means their right to choose. Trump degrades women and thinks it’s OK to grab them by their private parts. He could care less about women’s rights and will lie and say whatever he has to as long as it gets the power he desperately needs. I’m sure his pro-life stance is one of the 20,000+ lies he has told to get votes.
Come this November, we have to make a choice, not based on party lines, but on the direction in which we want our country to go. If you are basing it on one reason, that is sad and scary. We are living in a time where hate, racism and violence are the norm, and they are supported by Trump who takes no blame, but points fingers at everyone.
It’s time to stop and really think about what is important and use your right to vote to choose a person who will make our country a safer and happier place for everyone to live. It’s not about just one thing, it’s about everything ... and everyone.
Lorrie Jenkins
Foxboro
