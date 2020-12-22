Trump hardly worthy of vaccine praise
To the editor:
Bob Foley, in his column “A paradigm shift led by Donald Trump”, Opinion, Dec. 18) has done it again. He has managed to heap undeserved praise on the self-serving and unqualified current White House resident.
Operation Warp Speed was a good idea but it didn’t take a genius to see that. The brilliance was not in the idea, but in the execution of the task by talented scientific minds far removed from the influence of a bunch of political hacks.
The truth is that Trump put together a group of people largely composed of incompetent sycophants. There were, of course, some very talented and patriotic exceptions that were willing to put up with a lot of foolishness in the interest of the greater good. Those few stood by, grimacing and biting their tongues, knowing that if they spoke up too much they’d be side-lined.
So anyway, this group contacted the top pharma companies and offered them billions of dollars to develop the vaccines. This money was paid upfront and the companies got to keep the money whether the vaccines were successful or not. The exception was Pfizer. Pfizer did not accept federal funding to help develop or manufacture the vaccine, unlike Moderna and AstraZeneca. So Pfizer, on their own and without the invaluable expertise of The Donald, was able to produce the first vaccine. When the CEO of Pfizer made this historic announcement and pointed out that they were not a part of Operation Warp Speed, the Donald, always the insecure 12-year-old, was quick to say the CEO was mistaken. As if the CEO of Pfizer wouldn’t be aware of such a fact.
To credit The Donald with “orchestrating” the development of any vaccine is laughable. Just telling some people to do the job is not what I’d call brilliant leadership. But then, maybe I’m wrong … maybe he did work out some formulas and procedures while riding in his golf cart between holes. Ya think?
Stephen Welch
Attleboro
