To the editor:
I just want to give a big heartfelt thanks to Mark Pelick of Foxboro who recently submitted a letter (“Writer should be charged with treason,” Voice of the public, May 14) for giving me a big laugh.
Clearly the writer does not know the meaning of “treason” so let me enlighten you. Treason: “The betrayal of one’s own country by waging war against it or by consciously or purposely acting to aid its enemies.”
That definition of treason is just what President Donald Trump has done since he took office. He is the one who is alleged to have made secret deals with our enemies in Russia while giving the back of his hand to our allies. Trump is the one dividing the nation which many see as being for his own personal again.
He was the one who sided with known racists, which has enabled them. The increase in hate crimes in America is up 12% since he took office.
So you see, I am not against the country or the government, I am against the vermin in the White House. But you don’t want to face the truth and the facts.
Trump is the one who should be tried for treason because when an American president puts himself first over the country, he should be removed from office. He no longer serves the country. Trump serves himself.
Trump wants to be dictator and his supporters could care less about our Constitution or rule of law as long as their hero is the one calling the shots.
I speak to Trump supporters the same way Trump speaks to the rest of us, calling a former president “human scum,” or “losers,” and so much more. I speak with this language because it seems to be the only kind you understand.
Now, let us all try to learn the meaning of “treason.”
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.