To the editor:
Letter writer and Trump loyalist, Lorraine Nye, claims that the president is being unfairly blamed for the pandemic, and that we are merely one of the 184 countries “caught off guard” (“The Sun Chronicle should blame China,” Voice of the Public, April 7).
Blame China? With 80,000 Americans dead (equal to the American dead in both Vietnam and Korean Wars) you’re excusing Trump because he listened to China instead of his own intelligence services. He chose to do nothing, and ridiculed the virus as a Democratic hoax.
His administration dismissed the pandemic readiness team that had been pre-established. When confronted, Trump claimed he didn’t know anything about it.
We see news stories of kids raising money to buy masks and gowns. A national emergency is the responsibility of the federal government, not of states, private donors and kids.
The man in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services’ pandemic response has zero training in public health or medicine and is a former Labradoodle breeder.
Among 184 countries, the United States has the seventh worst death rate per capita. For every German who has died from the virus, 2.6 Americans are dead. For every New Zealander death, 53 Americans have died.
People have been willing to look the other way on Trump’s character and support him for a strong economy. But our luck has run out.
Trump’s a genius at bragging, insulting, and playing the victim. But in three years we have seen no sign of the integrity, courage and empathy it takes to lead. If anything, he finds these traits contemptible.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
