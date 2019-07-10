Trump proves how right ‘not normal’ really is
To the editor:
In its unrelenting attempt to demonize and denigrate the Trump administration, The Sun Chronicle published a column from a fellow named John Crisp. (“Soccer stars should avoid normalizing the abnormal,” Opinion, July 9). Crisp notes how unpresidentially different our current president is compared to what apparently are his (Crisp’s) standards of ‘presidential.’
Problem is, as he tries to disparage Trump and his antics as not normal, he fails to recognize that his (apparently) liberal view of normal activities does not amount to success in today’s world.
Obama said GDP in the 1-2 percent range was the new normal. Trump’s regulation removal now has the normal in the 4 percent range.
Obama bowed to foreign dignitaries. Trump vows to bomb anyone who threatens the USA. We do not have record military involvement all over the world.
Obama penned hundreds of job killing regulations. Trump’s eraser has caused unemployment for all groups to achieve record lows.
Sorry guys, Crisp’s exhortation for soccer players to not visit the White House because of Trump’s presence is not normal.
His analysis of ‘not normal’ is right on the money. Problem is, rather than prove how wrong Trump’s approach is, he proves how right ‘not normal’ really is.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
