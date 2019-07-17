To the editor:
For years conservatives have denied they are racist and motivated by hate. But the president has blown their cover. He’s established, beyond a doubt that racism and hate are mainstream in the Republican Party.
Trump’s weekend tweet is only one of his most egregious declarations of hate and racism.
He says four Democratic Congresswomen of color should “go back to the … places from which they came.” They came from America. Trump’s open racism shatters the facade of inclusiveness that Republicans have maintained for decades.
Trump’s pretense of loving America and wrapping himself in the flag and military is a big show to distract us from what’s not American at all — white nationalism and white privilege.
The one goal from which Trump never deviates: stripping people of color and minorities of their civil and constitutional rights.
It is despicable that the president spends his time and energy in office to inflame racial hatred instead of solving problems for the American people.
The squad of four Congresswomen, passionate and brash, are fighting for “... the huddled masses yearning to be free.”
Count me among them.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.