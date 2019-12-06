To the editor:
President Trump’s defense so far, consists of false claims, red herrings and other distractions.
He cries foul when the impeachment hearings are closed, when they’re open, when he’s denied a lawyer and when he’s allowed a lawyer.
He expects all the privileges afforded a normal citizen being prosecuted, but unlike any other citizen, he blocks every key witness from testifying.
He can’t supply a witness that would vindicate him, because there isn’t one. As Gordon Sondland (ambassador to the European Union) testified, “Everyone was in the loop”, and “There was a quid pro quo”.
Administration officials close to the president would only incriminate him, so he’s directed them to break the law by not submitting to subpoenas.
The witness’s words that ring truest are Sondland’s: “He doesn’t give a (expletive) about Ukraine; he only cares about the big stuff,” namely getting bad publicity on the Bidens.
Does anyone think Trump was actually concerned about general corruption in Ukraine? Trump’s “perfect” phone call only cares about corruption linked to the Bidens.
To stop aid that was legislated by Congress requires coordination with administration officials. Stopping his officials from testifying is the equivalent of Trump taking the Fifth. As Trump, himself, would say, “only guilty people take the Fifth”. I suspect Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s man in Ukraine, will need to take the Fifth a lot.
Trump’s guilt doesn’t rest on one person’s testimony.
Each witness’s testimony was consistent with the others. It all points to military aid for Ukraine in return for an investigation of the Bidens.
In the Trump White House, willful ignorance, corruption, witness intimidation, and toxic politics is the order of the day — every day.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
