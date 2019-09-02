To the editor:
When I read letters from people defending President Donald Trump, of course void of facts or truth, it just makes me shake my head and wonder about the mental capacity of such people. They seem to live in an alternative world from the rest of us that Trump has created just for them. It’s not just that Trump tells a little lie here and there, it is every day, lie after blatant lie that his supporters swallow without questioning.
Trump supporters see nothing wrong with him embracing murderers like Putin and Kim and his love for the very enemies that would love to wipe us off the face of the Earth. Both play Trump for the fool he is by heaping praise on him and feeding his massive ego to get what they want in return. Trump never takes responsibility for his actions always blaming others. He recently blamed Obama for ousting Russia from the former G-8 when it was a unanimous vote by all seven countries after Russia annexed Crimea through military force. He lied about giving Puerto Rico $82 billion in aid for Hurricane Maria when it was really $42 billion. He sees cities in this country crumbling and having problems with everything from clean water to crime and all he does is criticize those cities and people instead of offering help.
In the end I feel Trump will be indicted for tax fraud like a another lifelong criminal, one Al Capone, who kept beating the system. This is why Trump is trying to protect his tax returns because he knows what is in those returns will expose him for the fraud he truly is.
It is impossible to have a real discussion with the Trump supporters because they do not care about the truth or facts and will support him no matter what he says or does. This is the same mindset that led to Hitler gaining power in Nazi Germany. Pathetic and scary.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
