Trump’s insanity grows worse
To the editor:
Well President Donald Trump’s low intelligence is finally coming home to roost. Trump is out claiming the coronavirus is under control, they have it contained worldwide, and is no threat to our economy even though the stock market lost close to 2,000 points in just two days.
People who want to continue believing this buffoon’s lies please go right ahead but when this virus hits our country, who are you going to cry to then? Are you going to blame the Democrats for this, too? Maybe President Barack Obama started this virus, something I would not doubt Trump comes up with. The man is as close to insane as you can get without getting locked up.
Some people will find out the hard way how Trump has decimated the Center for Disease Control by closing many of its offices and firing many of the people who worked there. On top of that, the CDC budget was cut 25% across the board and the people who remain have already admitted they are not ready to take on this virus when it hits.
Trump has to find money to pay for the $1.5 trillion tax ripoff he pulled with his Republican cohorts so not only has CDC been cut but many other departments that deal with the security and safety of our country.
Under Trump, the rich get richer and the rest of us slide down the economic ladder. Trump has destroyed the American Dream all by himself.
The coronavirus has now been detected in Brazil so you’ll see it is spreading in our hemisphere soon. If people are not concerned they better be, and fast. We do not have time to play games with stupidity anymore. We need to listen to people with intelligence and turn off this insane reality show Trump has had us living in for the past three-plus years. I fear what is ahead for us all in the coming weeks and months. Time is short people. Wake up!
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
