To the editor:
Elizabeth Bristol of North Attleboro can have her own opinion about President Donald Trump’s lies and stupid statements, but not her own facts and expect us to believe her reality. (“Ignoring the facts on Trump’s leadership,” Letter to the editor, March 5) As far as the media goes, the press has quoted Trump verbatim, word for word. So let me share a few of those words:
Trump disputed the death rate of the coronavirus, as reported by the World Health Organization. I think the 3.4 percent is really a false number, Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity.
Now, this is just a (Trump’s) hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this.”
He lies.
“A lot of people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor.
They don’t even call a doctor. You never hear about those people.”
Trump has sought to minimize the risk of the virus, at times contradicting his own health experts. Trump said that he didn’t believe the spread of the virus in the United States will be inevitable despite medical officials pointing to it as a likelihood.
Trump suggested a vaccine for the virus could be produced in “a few months,” an assertion that his health officials quickly disputed by saying that it would take at least a year or a year and a half.
Remember, he lies.
Overruling the advice of trained medical professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Trump suggested to millions of Fox News viewers that people infected with coronavirus could still go to work and recover, comments that were immediately condemned by Trump’s own medical experts as “irresponsible and dangerous.”
“This is their (Democrats’) new hoax,” he said.
Trump doesn’t read his daily briefings, much less understand what is being said to him. His statements verifies that.
John Wade
Norton
