Trump’s loyalty is only to himself
To the editor:
Based on the Sept. 25 Letter to the editor “Trump is fulfilling his promises” I assume the writer, Doug Gobin, is one of the voters that President Donald Trump considers part of his “base” although the tone of Gobin’s Oct. 8 letter (“Democrats fear of Trump being re-elected gets worse every day”) was more muted.
Trump counts on the unquestioning loyalty of his base. In 2016, he boasted that, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible.”
Trump requires unquestioning loyalty from his employees. According to a 1993 biography by Harry Hurt III, Trump once goaded a bodyguard into displaying his loyalty by asking, “Would you kill for me, Matty?” The answer was an immediate “Yes, sir.” In order to impress an associate, Trump repeated the question twice, getting the same response each time.
Trump expects unquestioning loyalty from his appointees. Actually, those appointees are required to take an oath to support and defend the Constitution, putting their country first, not their president. That is the kind of loyalty we should expect from those who serve us in Washington.
According to Trump himself, “ I value loyalty above everything else — more than brains, more than drive and more than energy.” However, he is not known for returning the loyalty he receives. According to former Trump Shuttle president Bruce Nobles, “I never particularly thought that he was loyal to anybody.”
Gobin says he understands Trump’s methods, but don’t be too sure about that. Don’t think Donald Trump cares about you. The things he cares about are being the center of attention, making money, and taking revenge on his enemies. There is nothing else behind the curtain.
The time may come when justice and the rule of law finally close in on Trump for betraying the public’s trust as he so readily accuses others of doing. When he finds himself backed into a corner, we will see how much loyalty Donald Trump has to his base, and his country.
Charles Adler
Attleboro
