To the editor:
We can only hope that history is not repeating itself as a person unknown to most of the American people is assassinated in a country thousands of miles from our shores.
The war that began all wars started in just such a way. President Donald Trump, after putting thousands of our Kurdish allies in harm’s way and handing all of Syria to the truly evil Bashar al-Assad with another victory for Russia’s Vladimir Putin, has again shown his total ineptitude by making a martyr of a murderer.
The Trump administration’s truly bizarre foreign policy of making allies enemies and coddling true mass murderers like Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, is not just unsettling, it is beyond dangerous with the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Look at the horrible things that have gone on in Kashmir away from world view while two nuclear powers — Pakistan and India — who are supposed to be American allies, are brought to the brink of what could be the first nuclear war, or the Hong Kong protesters and the Uighurs being jailed or worse by the ever-increasing Chinese threat.
A world without leadership is breaking down and we don’t need a self-serving, uncaring, immoral entrepreneur at the helm. Policy by tweet by a twit is no solid policy at all.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
