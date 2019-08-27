To the editor:
Jim Darragh complains that charges of racism is a tactic to silence opponents and he uses the president’s tweet “Go back to where you came from” as a case in point (“Exactly why is the Statue of Liberty ‘ashamed’?, Letters to the editor, Aug. 12.)
Really? President Trump cannot be silenced about anything. The premise of Mr. Darragh’s letter is absurd. Ironically, Mr. Darragh itemizes all his criticism of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with no racist commentary; if only Trump could do that.
For the president to tell four congresswomen to “Go back to where you came from” was not debate or criticism. The tweet was an expression of contempt, and it was based on race.
People of color are well acquainted with this demeaning taunt as recently recounted by a black columnist who couldn’t count the times she’s been told to “Go back to Africa.” (“I was told to ‘go back to Africa…’”, Bea L. Hines, The Sun Chronicle, July 24).
Ms. Hines is a sixth generation American. The insult suggests, because you’re black or brown, you’re not American.
If anyone missed Trump’s message that these women don’t belong here, he declared “They hate America” — a racist cherry on the top.
This tweet was so egregious that a resolution condemning the president’s racist language was passed in the House.
The House’s one black Republican, as well a handful of other Republicans, joined Democrats in condemning the president.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
