To the editor:
The recent pardons and commutations of corrupt public officials by the blond fellow who lives in the White House shows his contempt for the job done by prosecutors of these crimes.
Moreover, these actions soften the ground for future pardons of his friends and campaign associates.
He is making the presidential pardon a weapon and we, as citizens, need to call attention to this.
Stephen C. Sharkey
Riverside, R.I.
