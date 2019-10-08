Trump should be impeached, and charged with treason
To the editor:
It is most ironic that President Trump campaigned to “Make America Great Again”, and now has brought untold scandal on our once proud country.
The debacle with Ukraine is the latest in a series of blunders that stretch back to the early days of his presidency and involve many countries with nasty dictators including Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Although this writer fully supports Trump’s trade war with China, it is clear Americans of both political parties do not have the stamina to endure the years of pain a protracted trade war will entail. That said the pusillanimous dialogue with Ukraine president Zelenskiy overshadows any positive Trump has done.
Trump has brought shame on America, and no doubt emboldened countless other dictators while weakening America considerably for decades to come.
Impeachment now is salvaging what little we can in world image. But impeachment and removal from office is only a small beginning. For the world to see America is still great, criminal charges must come after he is removed, including the charge of treason.
We won the Cold War with the USSR. Now can we please move on to ridding the world of all dictators, or if not 100 percent feasible, can we at least continue promoting our image of freedom and justice for all people who live in countries with tyrannical leaders to see?
Eric Denison
Upton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.