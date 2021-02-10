To the editor:
It’s laughable to listen to the Bob Foleys of the world talk about anything else but the radical right wing’s attack on our country that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.
The right wants to forget what happened as fast as they can, but that day will never be forgotten. Though clearly not as deadly as the attack on Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 terrorism attacks, one could argue the attempted overthrow of the government at the Capitol building was even worse because it came from within, from so-called American citizens, not a foreign enemy.
Not everyone who backs Donald Trump was there in Washington, D.C., that day but all his backers were part of it in their own way, spreading lies and misinformation day-in and day-out for four-plus years.
The difference between people on the left and people on the right is when we on the left seek justice, we march in the streets, for the most part, peacefully.
The right picks up guns and attacks and threatens others who disagree with them like a mindless mob of crazies.
The right wing constantly talks about gun rights and the Second Amendment and now I can see why. The right has been planning this attack for a long time now and finally their hero Trump gave the command to unleash an all-out attack on our government in an attempt to overturn an election he lost by 7 million votes! Allow me to restate that: 7 million votes!
Right wingers have tried to pin the “radical” label on the left wing of this country for years, but everyone now knows who the real threat to our country is now, the insane radical right.
Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of the present day Republican party and a new, real conservative party will emerge from all this chaos. Maybe the handful of Republican elected officials who had the guts to back this second impeachment of Trump can lead the way.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
