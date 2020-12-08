To the editor:
Supporters of President Donald Trump are in the five stages of grief and in that frame of mind, they will never accept the results of the 2020 election.
The staying power of his destructiveness lies in the way it suits him almost as much as winning.
Fred Senay
Attleboro
