To the editor:
Re: Letter to the editor “Will the Democrats believe Tara Reade?” by Elizabeth Bristol, May 4)
There’s a big difference here: Biden has one accuser; Trump has 25 accusers. Biden offers to investigate; Trump no offer???
So maybe it’s the letter writer who doesn’t get it?
PS: I’m not a Democrat.
William Gallant
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.