Trump won, so get over it, Dems
To the editor:
It was a disgrace at best to watch Nancy Pelosi’s group of misfits marching over to the Senate with impeachment documents relating to our president, which they have been fabricating for over three years.
It was also distasteful to watch Pelosi exhibit and pass out gold/silver autographed pens with her name embossed (paid for by you and I), served up on silverware, along with her huge fake smile, high fives and fake prayers for all. Her notation the president will be impeached “forever” and her continuing remarks are also concerning.
Shall we in the future, if we dislike the choice of the people and the vote, start winner-impeachment proceedings? Pelosi and her group of misfits, i.e. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and others, have telling-the-truth issues. Not to mention they have done nothing for over three years to help us work on issues like health care, Social Security, immigration, crime, the homeless, trade and many others.
Their ONLY concern is impeachment. I, unlike the Dems, accept the decision after the trial, which we all should accept and pay attention to the business of the people. These folks (Dems) in my opinion are just all-time sore losers who just cannot accept the plain truth. So my suggestion is, bring it on for another defeat! Hillary lost. Get over it.
Philip Sharp
Rehoboth
