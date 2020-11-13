Trump’s legacy is one of narcissism and hate
To the editor:
There have been several letters to the editor as of late expressing outrage at Aldo Ferrario’s harsh condemnation of Donald Trump and his supporters including one written by Bruce Wessel (“Letter writer is causing further divide,” Nov. 12) who declared that “Trump did more for this country and all my fellow Americans, including you, than any president in modern history and certainly in my lifetime.” This quote actually gives credibility to Ferrario’s accusations since it is pure fiction and only resides in the mind of Wessel.
Any objective analysis of Donald Trump’s tenure as president can only conclude that he will go down in history as one of this country’s most divisive, narcissistic, hateful and despicable presidents of all time, surpassing that of Andrew Johnson.
That will be his legacy.
Ken Cabral
Norton
