Two views on Trump’s legacy
To the editor:
Seems everyone is breathing a sigh of relief as the vaccines are being administered.
Instead of thanking President Donald Trump for the miracle of what was Operation Warp Speed and the development of three vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA, the Biden administration hinted during a March 11, 2021, televised broadcast, that Trump ignored the pandemic.
History will prove it was Trump’s exceptional leadership and sophisticated strategy that brought about the culmination of the vaccines now available to Americans today. Effective vaccine development, in such a relatively short period of time, was the former president’s most significant achievement.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
