To the editor:
Back in the 2016 election, there were many who were concerned with the abortion issue, held their noses and voted for Donald Trump, knowing he was a scoundrel, but betting he would change the Supreme Court to anti-abortion.
Well, their bargain with the devil seems to be coming to fruition with the almost certain appointment to the court of Amy Coney Barrett. OK, well that pro-life issue is settled.
Now onto other pro-life tasks, but this time Trump’s not the man to get it done.
The first and most immediate pro-life task is getting a grip on the coronavirus.
As of this writing, there are over 8 million infections and over 220,000 dead. This is a national tragedy that never had to be this bad.
This is the result of gross negligence, ineptitude, and a willingness to mislead the American people. If we had responded to this pandemic the way Germany did, it’s been estimated 150,000 Americans would be alive today.
The second pro-life agenda is climate warming.
The science is clear: The burning of fossil fuels is creating more greenhouse gases than this planet can handle. If we carry on ignoring this danger, many people across the globe will die. We can expect rising seas, more powerful and frequent storms, droughts, famine, pestilence, and disease. Don’t look to Trump for any help on this issue.
The third pro-life agenda is health insurance; without it, people will die.
Just after the election the Supreme Court will decide if all or part of the Affordable Care Act is constitutional. The Trump Republicans want it gone, and no, they have yet to produce a plan that will replace it.
The fourth pro-life agenda is war. Around the world, former democracies are turning autocratic.
We have seen this here in the United States. Trump’s march to authoritarianism; his love of Putin; his attempt to downgrade NATO combined with his anti-China rhetoric is fanning the winds of war. We’ve seen a steady buildup of nuclear weapons and missile delivery systems here and abroad.
We can’t afford to leave this crucial responsibility in the hands of a complete incompetent like Trump.
It’s time to consider all the pro-life issues we’re being faced with and not just the abortion debate.
Take the time to think it over, and vote for our country; vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Barry Close
Norton
