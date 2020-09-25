To the editor:
Just when you thought you’ve heard it all, President Donald Trump comes out with something that ought to offend even his most loyal supporters.
He is looking for the courts in certain battleground states to select electors loyal to him that would set aside the election results if he loses, and elect him anyway, thus ignoring the election results.
For more than 200 years, we have been electing presidents by popular vote in each state using the electoral college. I would hope what President Trump is proposing would be offensive to any citizen reading this. I would certainly be offended if any candidate I supported proposed this.
Bill Bowles
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.