To the editor:
Everything said about those who support Donald Trump came to fruition for all the world to see on Wednesday.
The radical right is a serious threat to all of us. They are terrorists. This was not a peaceful protest. This was an attack on the sovereignty of America.
They can wave their Trump flags, their Confederate flags, and their Nazi flags, but I never want to see them waving the American flag again. They pledge their loyalty and allegiance to Trump, not the United States of America. We need to see them for what they are, subversives who are hell bent on violence and mob rule.
Jan. 6, 2021, is now a day that will live in infamy. Not since the Civil War has something like this ever threatened our country.
I cannot wait to hear the excuses and spins on the truth that will come from the usual suspects who write letters to this newspaper.
What happened on 1/6/21 was indeed a terrorist attack on our country, only this time it came from within and with the support of our nation’s leader, the traitor.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
