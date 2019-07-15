To the editor:
Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia entitled his June 10 column, “Norton leaders, get your act together.” He was referring to the June 3 Norton town meeting that he moderated.
The one item to be voted on dealt only with the funding for the proposed new town hall and community center buildings.
There are several things to critique in his characterization of that meeting, but there’s one concerning paragraph which particularly stands out. It deals with the site proposed for the buildings, which was not included in the proposed article, but it was discussed.
He wrote, “Information concerning additional site contamination was not passed from the town manager to the building committee or most of the selectmen, despite the fact he met with both several times after learning it. He has apologized, but the reason for this failure still is not clear.”
It’s that last “but” statement that lends itself to speculation and even gossip, or slander regarding the town manager. There are some who might construe the phrase as implying that the town manager engaged in willful misleading and deception by withholding certain information regarding the site that was being considered for a new town hall and community center.
Thankfully, at a Norton town selectmen’s meeting on June 13, this site issue was discussed and it became clear that the town manager did not willingly or maliciously deceive or mislead anyone. And yet, after that discussion and in spite of it, one member of the finance committee stood and proceeded to publicly accuse the town manager of being misleading, proclaiming that she couldn’t trust him. The chairman and one attendee at that meeting rightly and very quickly rebuked her. The pronouncement, “Stop the personal attacks” was made perfectly clear. One can view the proceedings on the local cable channel.
Mr. Gouveia further wrote in his column, “The burden is on the town manager, selectmen and others to build trust and convince citizens they are proceeding in a competent, professional and transparent manner.”
As the town moderator, Mr. Gouveia is one of the leaders in town. I trust he sees himself included in this group of individuals he cites, ones who are proactively working to build unity and trust in town.
The Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.