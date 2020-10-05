To the editor:
I went to a college whose motto was “Veritas” -- truth. I implore people to seek truth during this election cycle. It is not whether you agree with Republican or Democrat positions or you lean liberal or conservative. It is about truth.
Truth does not come from one’s biases against people who are different or from selfish interests but from looking at the facts. Truth also cannot flourish in an atmosphere of hate and deceit.
No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, look at the facts. We know that President Trump is a liar and, in simple terms, a troublemaker. That is and always has been his MO and he does not deny it. If you like his style and agree with most of what he does, vote for him. But don’t overlook the truth in reaching your decision.
There is no wide-scale voter fraud. Russia is working hard to influence our election. Our cities in areas that have Democrat mayors or governors are not under siege. The pandemic was not handled honestly. We are obligated to look for the truth in all claims.
As a Catholic, I do not need a person who has proven to be without principles, Christian or otherwise, carrying the banner of “pro-life.” It is hypocritical. If I supported Trump because a Supreme Court nominee it would be a hoped-for end justifying the means, even when we have not thought through what the end might be.
I suggest that truth should lead most people to reject our current President. Before responding “but what about the other guy,” go back to the Trump MO of spreading lies and causing trouble. That’s what is going on right now. Seek the truth before voting.
Mike Murphy
Attleboro
