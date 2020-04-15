To the editor:
If you want a reality check, just read two letters to the editor that were recently submitted. One from Barry Close (“What history will say about our president’s pandemic response,” April 14) and another from Bob Foley (“The Sun Chronicle never misses a chance to take a shot,” April 14).
Close gives facts and the truth in his letter. He lays out the evidence of how Trump failed when it came to the handling of this pandemic. He states how history would be very unkind to Trump and deservedly so. Again Close used facts, not opinion, to state his case.
On the other hand, Foley just went off on another of his many rants against The Sun Chronicle. It is not exploiting a crisis, as he claims, it’s the facts and the truth that doesn’t suit him.
How is it possible that Foley does not see the plain truth and the fallout we are all experiencing from Trump’s mishandling of this crisis?
Did he not hear and see Trump just a few short weeks ago at one of his rallies claiming he had this under control, it was just the flu or a hoax? He seems to follow every word Trump speaks, but maybe it is just a case of a Trump lover only seeing and hearing what he wants to. Damn to the truth and facts, they mean nothing in the world of Trump supporters.
Even with all the suffering, death, and mayhem, we are going through, some people still want to blame anyone else except for the person fully responsible for the mess we now find ourselves in, Donald Trump.
People on these pages like to go after me for name-calling but just read Foley’s letter. It is laced with insults even going as far as to call Joe Biden, Crazy Uncle Joe. And Trump supporters wonder why I speak to them in the same way people like Foley talk to the rest of us.
The clincher has to be Foley’s claim that news outlets are distancing themselves from reality. The entire Trump mob lives in an alternative reality that Trump has created for them. Truth and facts have no place in their small world.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
