To the editor:
I am writing to everyone in Attleboro for two reasons:
First, I wish everyone well and hope you practice all precautions to stay well until this virus subsides; second, I am bored stiff.
This experience reminds me of The Blizzard of ‘78, the only difference being the weather is beautiful and you can’t even go out and enjoy it. This is a blizzard we cannot see and our snow shovels can’t remove. The next time it rains or snows and I’m stuck home inside, I won’t complain at all.
Everyone’s routine has drastically changed because of what we are facing. Thank Gold I’m not a parent with young kids. I’m an old guy, now at 64, with grandchildren. Remember the classic movie “The Shining?” You think that would be me, not Jack Nicholson.
I do have two dogs that I love very, very much. Although they, too, are beginning to get on my nerves as they are not conditioned to seeing me all the time, every day. It’s like having two kids behind your every step. “What are ya doing Dad?” I almost stepped on my puppy the other day leaving the bathroom. He sat at the outside bathroom door awaiting my exit.
OK, so what do you do to stay safe and maintain your mindset? Do dishes, laundry and houseclean. Na. I thought of playing a game of darts the other day with my girl but declined because of the strange look in her eyes that said “you’re still home?” X marks the spot.
Anyway, all kidding aside, think positive and pray for those who are ill from this terrible sickness. After this is all over we will have a new perspective on “sick time” at the workplace.
Go to work when you’re really not sick and avoid the symptoms of too much time home. Be safe,
Ron Carlstrom Jr.
Attleboro
