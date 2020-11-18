To the editor:
My first election was in 1952 and I had requested an absentee ballot. The presidential contest was between Adlai Stevenson and Dwight Eisenhower and my ballot arrived two days after the election. I happened to be in Korea.
Ike won and he ended the war! Two honest candidates.
Frank Brogan
Peabody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.