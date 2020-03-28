To the editor:
I have two reasons for writing today: one is to commend and thank The Sun Chronicle for continuing to provide such excellent reportage, important local news, vital information re: Covid19 and also the lighter articles, puzzles and games that are so needed to bring balance to a situation heavily tilted in fear and uncertainty.
In light of their own sacrifices in revenue and needing to furlough some wonderful staff, we are even more grateful for their commitment to our community.
Here is my second reason. I have just finished watching New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s news briefing, today from the Javits Center in New York City, which is being set up as a field hospital. Cuomo, not for the first time, has left me with a heart full of hope, encouragement to persevere through all the tough times ahead, and confidence in his admirable leadership.
He knows how to present the facts without creating confusion or undue fear; he stirs our hearts and resolve with his own caring words and commanding presence; he unites us across state lines and challenges us to become our best selves for each other and for the future of our country.
I recommend his daily briefings as a way to build our own immune systems and take on the challenges that will come.
Thank you, Sun Chronicle, and thank you Governor Cuomo.
Kathy Hickman
Attleboro
