Uh? Confused? No longer!
To the editor:
Contributor Ken Watson writes that ‘voting against Trump this fall is an act of patriotism.’ I was, what’s the word, entertained? Educated? And here I was, going along fat, dumb, and happy thinking that voters were supposed to vote FOR their candidate of choice.
Perhaps voting against is the New Green Deal approach to electing a president.
I don’t want to draw inferences about Watson’s choice but I am thinking he may not be a Crazy Uncle Joe fan?
Bob Foley
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.