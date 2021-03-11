To the editor:
Bill Gouveia, in the third paragraph of his March 8 column, (“My column, brought to you by my trusty woodpecker,” City & Town) does present to the reader four opinions that are, indeed, bereft of fact.
While I agree with his assessment, he could have done better by including a few other examples of closely held opinions that meet his standard of “just plain stupid”.
No, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was not extremely competent in his handling of the pandemic.
No, the 2018 gubernatorial race in Georgia was not stolen from Democrat candidate Stacy Abrams by means of widespread voter suppression.
No, candidate Donald Trump did not collude and conspire with the Russian government to secure his victory in the 2016 presidential election (see the Mueller Report).
No, Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh was not a high school, college and law school abuser of women and serial rapist.
No, actor Jussie Smollett was not attacked, beaten, and draped about the neck with a clothesline noose by MAGA hat wearing Trump supporters on a bitterly cold Chicago night in January 2019.
While I am sure Gouveia does not believe, nor support any of these fact-challenged opinions that I have introduced, it is possible that there are people who do. Alas, stupid, and ridiculous notions are not the exclusive domain of only one side of the political spectrum.
Gouveia could have done his readers a service to highlight this.
He could have taken the high road in illustrating that all nutty theories need to be debunked. This tack, had he taken it, could have been a step toward that elusive idea of American political unity: All members of our society, no matter what their political affiliations, need to reject the foolish opinion, abandon the inane conspiracy theory, and use logic and reason to defeat the counter factual argument.
Seemingly, instead, he let his innate political bias rule the day by wasting more than half of his column in making an absurd comparison between his computer and a woodpecker.
Andrew Girczyc
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.