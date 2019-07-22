To the editor:
I just finished reading “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells and I am going to donate it to the Plainville Library so that as many people as possible can read it.
I have been aware of the seriousness of climate change for many years and I have done many things in my personal life to try to help stop it from happening, such as, solar panels on our home, driving an electric car, recycling, donating to groups like 350.Org, etc.
Unfortunately, as this book points out, even though acting at a personal level like this is important, we are now facing such dire consequences to the future of humanity with just a short period of time to get it right, we must scale up our efforts to act at a national level immediately.
This means contacting our members in Congress and requesting that they put climate change at the top of their agenda and help pass laws and push programs that will help create a leadership role for the U.S. that will inspire other countries to all pull together to help minimize the devastating impacts that will happen to our planet.
We can also prioritize which groups to donate to. I have always put groups fighting for human rights at the top of my list and I’ll keep them there, but I am now donating equally to groups that are on the front lines of dealing with climate change.
One final note I’d like to make is that there are still some climate change skeptics out there who really need to read this book before they continue to speak out. The author shows convincingly, in so many different ways, just how serious a challenge we are facing.
Paul Peckham
Plainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.