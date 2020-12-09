To the editor:
I reference the letter to the editor of Dec. 7 that criticizes my welcoming of Bob Foley’s column in The Sun Chronicle.
I did not, in any way, offer any disparaging remarks about anyone. My criticisms were, and always have been, pointed to the opinions of the letter writers and I express why I disagree.
But I do it without ever calling anyone any vicious or disgraceful names. And certainly never “un-American.”
My disdain for those who have has always been directed at the name calling.
My support of President Donald Trump is well documented, but that does not mean I was always happy with the way he spoke and said certain things. But I have always supported everything he has done for the United States and its citizens.
And I could answer letter writer Lorrie Jenkins’s question of “what do the Republicans have to be proud of right now” if given a more substantial leeway on how long a letter can be. Seems she got quite a bit more than I ever have.
Perhaps Foley can elaborate on all the great accomplishments of our great president in a future column.
Also, the president is well within his right to challenge what he sees as a fraudulent election process.
The Democrats held the country hostage for 3½ years where they did nothing but challenge the election of Trump with accusations of Russia invention, which no one was able to clearly prove.
They accomplished nothing at all for the country while Trump did everything all on his own.
We are all for unity. You will not see rioting and looting and maiming and killing of fellow Americans from this side.
You will see the Republicans attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden so as not to disgrace the way things are done in our great country and carry out the peaceful transition that the Democrats shunned in 2017.
We will do things the American way and do it peacefully. Unlike the band of marauders we have seen since June of this year.
So criticize us (me) for our opinions if you see fit. Disagree where you want to, but don’t you ever call me un-American and for God’s sake, please stop the name calling.
It is hypocritical to call for unity and then resort to name calling.
I unequivocally support healing the country, properly.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
