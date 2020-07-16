Unprecedented corruption indeed
To the editor:
At a moment when the country is in upheaval over how justice is dispensed in America, President Trump, yet again, sends exactly the wrong message. His commutation of Roger Stone’s three-year sentence says that if you are covering up for the president, you will get off scot free. Mitt Romney called it “unprecedented, historic, corruption.”
Just recently, another of Trump’s cohorts, General Michael Flynn, got a pleasant surprise. The judge had already accepted a guilty plea and convicted him for covering up for Trump. While waiting for sentencing, Trump’s Justice Department decided to drop the charges. That, too, is unprecedented corruption.
Former U.S. Security Advisor John Bolton told us how Trump reassured foreign leaders that he would “put his own people in” the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York. From the beginning Trump’s calls to jail Hillary Clinton and other opponents signaled that he would have a justice system based on politics rather than the American tradition of impartiality.
While Black Lives Matter seeks a minimum standard of fairness (not being killed in encounters with police), Trump could care less. He is too busy manipulating the system for personal gain. Like any good crime boss, he rewards associates who could rat him out, but stay quiet.
The president’s criminal behavior is consistent with organized crime. If you tell the truth the president gets rid of you. If you publicly support his falsehoods and unsafe policies, you are enthusiastically commended.
People are dying in record numbers while the president watches Fox News and expresses daily outrage that people don’t recognize him as the greatest president ever.
It has never been clearer that voting against Trump this fall is an act of patriotism.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
