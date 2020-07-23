To the editor:
I will not dwell at length, today, on the question of how much of our money should be allocated to the police budget, or how those funds need to be properly used.
However, in regards to the murders and legitimate protests about excessive, arbitrary and capricious force being used by far too many police officers.
I would urge each and everyone of us to pick up our cellphones, call the Capitol Building in Washington at 1-202-224-3121, and ask to speak to Congressman Joe Kennedy, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, and seek their support in passing H.R. 7085.
This is a bill to hold all police responsible and accountable to you and I for their conduct and actions.
It would prohibit the qualified immunity police now enjoy, which allows far too many of them to become a law unto themselves.
The police, like other public employees, are paid by, and answerable to us, their taxpaying, voting employers.
A policeman or woman is paid, as a term of employment, to do three things: Enforce the law, uphold the law, and above all, at all times obey the law — the same as their employers are required to do. I have nothing against the good ones. However, the bad ones cause all of us to suffer, and endanger us all.
Passage of this bill, and true reform from both within and without, will go a long way toward draining this festering wound on society. Please make the calls now.
David Daugman
Attleboro
