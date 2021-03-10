To the editor:
I recently read in an AARP magazine a story about a group of Polish women held captive at Ravensbrüch concentration camp during World War II. They were called rabbits because Nazi doctors used them as laboratory animals by inserting glass, dirt and tetanus bacteria into their legs, or actually removing bone or muscle tissue from their legs.
Seventy-four of these young women died of infection or disease and others were executed when no longer useful. But 63 survived to tell their story through words and evidence of disfigurement.
The article’s author, Martha Hall Kelly, could not understand how a doctor (a trained healer) could do such work. How could normal people do such terrible things?
Then I thought of the abortionists of today, and the procurement of human fetal tissue by research labs. Hitler’s followers looked at some groups of people as less than human. Is that how these preborn children are considered? Are they the “rabbits” of our generation?
Judy Logan
Rehoboth
