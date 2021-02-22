Make teachers a priority
To the editor:
It is critical that we vaccinate teachers.
Our vaccine rollout is expanding quickly as officials secure enough doses to inoculate the American population. More pharmacies are also beginning to administer vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program Still, hurdles remain ahead. As more vaccines become available in our state, we should be prioritizing our teacher population.
We can all agree that in-person learning is far better for students than being virtual, and I am glad our state is getting kids back into the classroom, while doing its best to keep us all safe. However, the only way to ensure complete safety is by mass vaccination.
Healthcare distributors are doing their job to quickly and efficiently bring the state doses of the vaccine. In fact, they are shipping vaccines within 24 hours of them being made available by manufacturers. And they will continue doing so to make sure Massachusetts and the country gets allotted vaccines as soon as possible.
It is through the work of our distributors and trusted health professionals that we will finally overcome the virus. And as we await the day that the vaccine will be made widely available, I hope our representatives will keep teacher’s safety top of mind and make them a high priority.
Ashley Asklar
