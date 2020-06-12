Letter to the editor: Veterans I know are anything but arrogant
To the editor:
In the May 26 edition of The Sun Chronicle, there were three interesting letters. They all had different stories and takes on honoring veterans on Memorial Day.
The first was by Richard Kleityka who wrote veterans do not win medals, in fact, more are unfortunately, they are not alive to receive them. Kleityka is a proud Navy Veteran. He believes that any military individual who has been awarded such honors deserves great respect. I agree.
The second letter was from Robert Stoops, who served his country as a member of the Coast Guard. Stoops served on a Liberty Ship that brought troops and supplies to Europe during World War II. A very dangerous job.
The third letter, from David Daugman, was about renaming Attleboro High School Bombardiers to a less barbaric, more civilized name. Personally I could care less, majority rules. I do have a disagreement with Daugman when he mentions how “super obedient military tools of higher-up echelons” dropped their nuclear loads on innocents on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I don’t know how old Daugman is, but Japanese Emperor Hirohito told his people to commit “Jisatcu” or suicide to defend their homeland. I wonder what the history of Japan would have been if we hadn’t dropped those two bombs. Would the United States have sympathized with a country that sacrificed its own people in a war they could not win?
I spent 14 months in the Far East and a lot of time in Japan. The Japanese people are some of the most gracious, hospitable people I’ve ever met.
Daugman mentions that he feels no special need to show how patriotic he is, but then comes a sarcastic quote, “Unlike most veterans.” I don’t know what kind of veterans he hangs with, but the veterans I know are hardly “arrogant.”
Jim Rowan
Attleboro
