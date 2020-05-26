To the editor:
Quite often when reading an article in the newspaper regarding military veterans who have received medals for bravery and gallantry above and beyond the call of duty, the article refers to these veterans as having won or earned these medals and the attendant special recognition bestowed upon them.
Far too many times this special recognition is received posthumously.
As a fellow (and proud) Navy veteran, every time I read where a soldier, Marine, airman, or sailor has “won/earned” this special recognition for either risking or losing one’s life, I cannot help but feel that we are not showing the highest level of respect to these individuals ... the respect they truly deserve. This seemingly slight change in wording may seem insignificant to some but, trust me, it’s not to a veteran or a veteran’s family.
My reason for these feelings is that veterans do not compete for these medals and this level of recognition.
These medals are not given out to the winner of a competitive sporting event. Medals such as the Congressional Medal of Honor, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, etc. are awarded (not won/earned) as the result of some extremely brave veteran who voluntarily chose to risk his or her life for another military brother or sister.
Please allow that thought to sink in.
I’ve not vocalized my feeling about this issue (in writing) in the past because I wondered if I was making more out of this issue than was necessary. However, as I age and continue to read about more and more heroes who have displayed such a high level of selflessness, I find that this issue becomes more and more important to me and that any military personnel who has been awarded such an honor also deserves the greatest level of respect we can show them.
I hope and pray anyone reading this agrees with me. Thanks for allowing me to voice my opinion, I can’t fully explain the level of comfort I draw from finally putting this in writing.
Richard Kieltyka
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.