To the editor:
Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby writes that we should move away from using Zoom for municipal town meetings to bring “a little more normalcy to Massachusetts.” (“Time to zoom away from virtual public meetings,” Aug. 15, City & Town)
I disagree. We are experiencing a worldwide pandemic for which we can not expect to have herd immunity for many months. Sacrificing our health and possibly our lives in order to experience normalcy is not worth the price.
With virtual meetings, towns serve the public while keeping both the public and town officials safe. Whereas, if committees were to meet in frequently, poorly ventilated rooms for a few hours with many people present, there would be an increased risk of contacting the virus from any contagious person present.
Kirby states that meetings can be held with the public officials maintaining safe distances from each other. This reduces space for the public. Furthermore, he states that the number attending would need to be restricted. This violates state law. When we hold a meeting and the room can not hold those who want to attend, we are required to reschedule to a bigger room.
My commission regularly reviews plans for proposed projects. With screen sharing, everyone can see the plans, magnified as needed. At an in-person meeting, many miss viewing the details. At home with a computer or a cell phone, citizens can see the plan. Others can still listen to the discussion on a phone.
Until we gain herd immunity, our safest, most prudent path is to virtually conduct most public meetings.
Leo Immonen
