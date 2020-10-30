To the editor:
I read the editorial regarding the race between John Simmons and Adam Scanlon.
In The Sun Chronicle’s view, both candidates are qualified for the position and have important endorsements from the communities.
It seems your deciding factor was simply that our House in Boston is controlled by the Republican Party, therefore a Republican would be the best choice to represent us, as it would be much easier than a Democrat. Strange logic for deciding representation, but your opinion.
Given this logic, I was confused when you cast your presidential endorsement to Joe Biden. After all, the Democrats do not control the Senate in Washington. Given the previous decision, this is an illogical endorsement by your paper.
I truly hope that more care and consideration to given to the candidates by the voting public when they cast their votes.
Just because one party has a majority currently sitting in power, that does not qualify the election of a candidate. Please remember to cast your vote for who you feel is the most qualified candidate.
Philip Cote
North Attleboro
