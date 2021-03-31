To the editor:
Although some of the proposals have merit, the radical change in Norton’s current form of government is opposed by many residents, especially the more senior members of our community.
Assigning a great deal more power to a town manager and seven-member town council, eliminating both the Finance Committee and Open Town Meeting, is ill-advised. All seven members of the town council would be ‘at large’. The entire governing body could come from one precinct.
Norton’s current form of government, shared by many other towns in Massachusetts with similar demographics, still works well for us. We have much less in common with Attleboro or North Attleboro, which employ more city-like governing bodies.
Annual Open Town Meetings in Norton: Now held on Saturdays each spring and fall with a no-quorum rule, are both accessible and practical. Typically, drawing 150-plus concerned citizens, this purest form of government brings together neighbors to debate the issues, including how their local tax dollars will be spent. Open Town Meeting provides the most direct and transparent means to exercise our democratic rights. Vote ‘no’ on the new charter.
Heather A. Graf
Norton
