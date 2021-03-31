To the editor:
I moved from North Attleboro (population approximately 30,000) to Norton (pop. 20,000). North Attleboro recently changed from Representative Town Meeting (RTM) to a Town Council form of government.
They did not have Open Town Meeting, and therefore should not be compared to Norton.
Also, one only needs to look at North Attleboro’s downtown area and vast commercial development along Routes 1 and 1A to see that Norton and North Attleboro have very little in common.
It is logical for North Attleboro to employ a more city-like form of government similar to Attleboro, and for Norton to retain its current Open Town Meeting governance shared by most other towns in the Commonwealth.
Please join me and vote ‘no’ on Question 1 to reject this radical and ill-advised change for Norton.
Diane Battistello
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.