To the editor:
A group of Norton citizens is hoping to radically change town government from Town Meeting to a seven-member Town Council. Supporters claim change is needed due to low participation at Town Meeting, schedule conflict disenfranchisement, and concerns involving communication, transparency, and planning.
While no town government is perfect, participation does not improve with only seven participants. Disenfranchisement will increase under the rule of seven politicians.
A change to Town Council is not required to address most of its supporters’ concerns. The proposed Town Council would consolidate power in the town to allow as few as five, well-meaning people to do what they may mistakenly believe is best for everyone else.
Town Meeting is the purest form of democracy because no politicians stand between the voters and public decisions. Town Meeting preserves your rights to take action on proposed projects, developments, and bylaw changes in the Town. Town Council will make these decisions for you.
If you want to preserve your rights and the ability to choose and act on matters of importance to your family, your neighborhood, and the town, support Town Meeting on April 10 and vote ‘no’ on Question 1.
Joseph Cogliano
Norton
