To the editor:
On April 10, Nortonites will vote an impactful change to our existing charter. Unlike neighboring Mansfield or Easton, we will vote to eliminate town meeting.
Only 13 other communities, like Watertown and Amherst, adopted a council/manager form of government.
Additionally, we will be the only town in the Commonwealth with a 7 person council, elected at large, which belies balanced precinct representation of its residents.
Our charter is similar to the Constitution which defines the rules under which we govern ourselves. Changes or amendments to the Constitution require passage by 2/3 of both Houses and ratification by 3/4 of the states. Changing our charter should require a higher standard of 2/3 approval.
While I support incremental amendments as the community grows, I do not support drastic change and will vote ‘no’ on Question 1.
Craig MacQuown
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.