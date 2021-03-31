To the editor:
Nine Charter Commissioners (none of whom have prior elected or ministerial municipal experience) want Norton to believe that it can “fix” town government by adopting a new charter.
James Madison warned: “The truth is that all men having power ought to be mistrusted”.
Consequently, Madison and others wrote a Constitution with checks and balances at its core.
Conversely, Norton is offered a Charter devoid of any such protections and riddled with opportunities for mischief.
If adopted, Norton would become only the 13th municipality in Massachusetts to adopt a manager/council form of government. Worse yet, all town power would be vested in an unelected manager and only seven “at large” councilors.
Thus any one precinct, motivated neighborhood, or even condominium complex could pack the council at our peril. Gone will be the mitigating checks of Town Meeting or independent Finance Committee.
Like Madison, I mistrust such concentrations of power and will vote “no” on April 10.
Joseph E. Fernandes
Norton
