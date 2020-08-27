To the editor:
This is the year 2020. Why do people demand that we allow voting on one day only, as was done 200 years ago?
Voting should be made easier, not harder.
Other than a means of discouraging people to vote, what is a valid reason to be against vote-by-mail? And if you say “voter fraud,” show us the proof. That proof should include actual ballot fraud and systemic voter suppression.
If you want people to have voter ID cards, that’s fine. But don’t require people to go get one. Registered voters should be given the cards, as a means to encourage voting.
On-line voting is a great idea, but, let’s face it, all the bad actors can penetrate the security surrounding those applications. I remember a few years ago Diebold said they had a secure voting terminal, but it got cracked fairly quickly.
If we have enough money to build multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers that don’t work properly and aren’t needed, shouldn’t we have enough money to invest in the ballot process, the thing that used to help the United States be the beacon of freedom throughout the world?
My $.02
Dave Hinckley
Wrentham
