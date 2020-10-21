Want to change things? Get involved locally
To the editor:
After Nov. 3 there are going to be many, many frustrated voters. All those people so committed to the presidential candidate who lost will be looking for an outlet for their anger.
I’ve got one, and it doesn’t involve guns or riots. The answer is activism, specifically running for office. Local office.
It would be a major leap to go from citizen activist to professional politician and run for state or national office.
Running for local office is more manageable, at least for people who can balance the many demands of family and work. Not like that’s easy but it is something that a good number of local people have done or are doing.
The role of local government is becoming more and more important. Issues that once were strictly city or town based are now viewed in the context of national politics. The response to the coronavirus is the main concern, but this is also true of minority rights, support for police, environmental regulation and other issues.
COVID-19 has created chaos in public education systems and now also consumes much of the time of local health departments.
Massachusetts has largely left school policies to school committees. Students in one town get more classroom time than others. Health departments take the lead in tracing the contacts of people who contract the virus, a sensitive job.
At the same time many local authorities are closely guarding their decision making, lest they be faulted for the choices they end up making. Some local officials — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is one — are more open than others, recognizing the value in keeping the public informed.
One of the best ways to have a say in the momentous decisions being made at the local level is to become one of the decision makers. And if running for office is not your thing, an alternative is to seek appointment to one of the non-elected boards that also help town governments do their important work. Running for local office is something for next year. Volunteering for government service is something that can be done anytime.
Ned Bristol
Wrentham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.