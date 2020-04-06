“City man rescued from burning home” was the first article on the front page of the Friday, March 20, edition of The Sun Chronicle.
While I’ve been fortunate to never having been in this situation, and can’t even begin to imagine losing one’s home and personal possessions to a fire, and possibly even one’s life, this is just one of several residential fire related articles I’ve read in the newspaper lately. In each instance it seems to have become commonplace for fire apparatus/personnel to respond, from what could be considered significant distances, which prompts me to question the justification of this action and the attendant budget expense.
In this specific situation the fire was reported to the Attleboro Fire Department at 3 a.m. from a residence close to the city’s downtown. The fire department responded and the fire was extinguished by 3:45 a.m. However, fire apparatus/personnel from North Attleboro, Mansfield, Plainville, Norton and Seekonk also responded. Then, to provide coverage for the five towns that responded, fire apparatus/personnel from Rehoboth, Pawtucket and Raynham were dispatched to cover the towns that responded. So in total, fire apparatus/personnel from a total of eight towns responded, one way or another, to a residential fire that took a total of 45 minutes to extinguish from the time such fire was reported which means that the total “on-site” time to eliminate the fire was less than 45 minutes. This prompts me to wonder.
1. Does the city of Attleboro have insufficient fire apparatus/personnel, to successfully deal with a residential fire situation in their city, on a stand alone basis?
2. What direct role/benefit was derived from the five towns who responded, given the travel distance and response time involved in arriving on the scene, when the fire was extinguished within 45 minutes of being reported?
3. Is this monumental effort justifiable or should this be considered overkill and a wasteful use of taxpayer money?
Richard Kieltyka
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.